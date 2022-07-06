Four Winds South Bend to open recruitment centre

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi will start to hire workers for the expanded Four Winds Casino.

US.- With the expansion at Four Winds South Bend Casino under construction, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ venue in Indiana is preparing to launch a recruitment centre in the city to begin to hire hundreds of workers.

The recruitment centre is located in South Bend’s Erskine Plaza. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Four Winds Casino is looking for staff to work in both the gaming area and the hotel. They are offering both part-time and full-time positions with benefit packages. Some positions are eligible for a $500 sign on bonus.

The recruitment center will also hold “walk-in Wednesdays” for on-the-spot hiring from 10am to 2pm EST every Wednesday. A variety of positions are available including barbacks, bartenders, beverage servers, cashiers services representatives, cooks, dishwashers, food attendants, food servers, kitchen utility, casino housekeepers, table games dealers, maintenance engineers, valet, slot floor, gaming technicians, security, and surveillance operators.

“We are very excited to begin receiving applicants for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend,” said Darcy Davis, senior vice president of human resources for Four Winds Casinos.

The new venue is due to open in the first quarter of 2023. The project includes the addition of 45,000-square-feet of gaming space to the existing 140,000 square feet, as well as a new conference and event centre.

The project was first announced in September 2019 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and workforce challenges. In August 2021, the venue received approval for Class III gaming. In November, Winds Casino South Bend announced the opening of its sportsbook. Six sportsbook kiosks are available 24 hours on the gaming floor.