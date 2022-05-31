Four Winds South Bend Casino to advance with new hotel and gaming floor

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ venue in Indiana will open its 23-story hotel and its new casino floor in 2023.

US.- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds South Bend Casino in Indiana will expand its resort with the construction of a new 23-story hotel. The new building will open in the first quarter of 2023. The project includes the addition of 45,000-square-feet of gaming space to the existing 140,000 square feet, as well as a new conference and event centre.

The project was first announced in September 2019 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and workforce challenges. In August 2021, the venue received approval for Class III gaming.

Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos, said: “We are very pleased with the collective efforts of our Four Winds team members, our project manager, construction contractors, job site employees, and vendors as we work towards completing the expansion of Four Winds South Bend”.

In November, Winds Casino South Bend announced the opening of its sportsbook. Six sportsbook kiosks are available 24 hours on the gaming floor.

Winning bets placed at Four Winds South Bend can only be cashed in at the property while winning bets placed at any Four Winds Casinos in Michigan can be cashed in at Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford, or Four Winds Dowagiac.

