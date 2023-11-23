Football betting with MegaPari: A world of affiliate opportunities

MegaPari has witnessed a significant 35.9 per cent surge in new player registrations through affiliates.

To showcase the profitability of partnering with MegaPari, the company conducted a comprehensive research study. In the last three months, football betting has really taken off on MegaPari, making up 45.7 per cent of all the bets placed.

Insights from MegaPari’s research show a spotlight on Brazil’s astounding 72.7 per cent share of football bets, with Argentina following closely at 67.5 per cent.

These statistics highlight the resolute dedication of Latin American players to football, presenting exciting opportunities for advertising and marketing endeavours.

MegaPari’s promotions elevate their potential winnings – the platform offers a 100 per cent deposit bonus, up to 100 EUR, every Saturday for football enthusiasts. Additionally, new users enjoy a 100 per cent bonus on the first deposit of up to 200 EUR.

Notably, MegaPari’s website is thoughtfully tailored and customized to cater specifically to the preferences and requirements of Latin American players, ensuring a personalized and user-friendly experience.

The popularity of football, especially in Brazil and Argentina, presents a lucrative opportunity for affiliates. MegaPari provides RevShare up to 50 per cent, FIX, CPA, and Hybrid options. Affiliates receive support through marketing materials for promotions and expert guidance on attracting new customers.

Moreover, analytics are available on both PC and the Android App, and affiliates can anticipate weekly payouts through a diverse array of over 160 payment methods.

Over the past three months, MegaPari has witnessed a significant 35.9 per cent surge in new player registrations through affiliates, with an especially remarkable 76.1 per cent increase in new sign-ups from affiliates in Brazil.

Interested in embarking on a profitable journey with MegaPari? Contact at [email protected].