Fontainebleau Las Vegas to launch new amenities

The resort has announced the opening of Oasis Pool Deck.

US.- Fontainebleau Las Vegas has announced the opening of a new area, the Oasis Pool Deck. There are seven pools, four bars, two restaurants, LIV Beach, and a 2,300-square-foot gaming area opening in the spring.

The Grand Pool features three bodies of water connected by Bleau Isle, the pavilion bar. Located between the Grand Pool and LIV Beach, a new space named Gigi’s offers cabanas and a dipping pool. Adjacent to the Grand Pool is FB Slims, a poolside bar.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden said: “The Oasis Pool Deck furthers our commitment to world-class luxury and amenities, and we’re proud to bring this all-new elevated guest experience to the resort. We’re thrilled to introduce an oasis that will transport guests beyond their expectations, to a six-acre poolside retreat only found at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

Recently, the resort opened its Hall of Excellence, which is a curated museum of memorabilia from Jim and Frann Gray, Tom Brady and The Tom Brady Family Collection, among others. Memorabilia in the Hall of Excellence includes Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened on December 13. The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional amenities include a 96,500-square-foot retail area, a six-acre pool area and 550,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting space.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $668.2m, down 3.8 per cent year-on-year and the first year-over-year decline on the Strip since June. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 35 per cent year-on-year.