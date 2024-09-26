Fontainebleau Las Vegas becomes official partner of The Vegas Golden Knights

The NHL team and the resort will offer fan experiences throughout the season.

US.- The Vegas Golden Knights, a National Hockey League team, has signed an official partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Through the deal, the resort will offer fan experiences for its guests throughout the season.

The partnership includes Fontainebleau Las Vegas signage throughout T-Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights, and during the team’s television broadcasts. Beginning October 9, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will invite fans to watch all Golden Knights games at The Tavern. On November 3, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host this season’s A Golden Knight Gala, the annual event benefiting the VGK Foundation.

Vegas Golden Knights president and CEO Kerry Bubolz said: “This is a natural partnership between two premium brands in our fantastic city. Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a resort that captures the energy and extravagance of our city, just like the experience of a Vegas Golden Knights game. We are so excited to welcome Fontainebleau to the VGK family.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden added: “We are honored to be teaming up with the legendary Vegas Golden Knights to bring elevated viewing experiences throughout the resort. This is sure to be a game-winner for our local and visiting hockey fans. Like our Las Vegas community, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is extremely proud to support the Vegas Golden Knights and cannot wait for the puck drop on the 2024-25 season.”

The resort was also named an official event partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. The event will take place from November 21 to 23.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 13. The 67-storey venue has 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool area, 550,000-square-feet of customisable and indoor-outdoor meeting space.

