Las Vegas’ Suncoast Hotel & Casino opens new sportsbook

The sportsbook is part of a renovation project that Boyd Gaming began in 2023.

US.- Boyd Gaming has opened a new sportsbook at Suncoast Hotel & Casino, in northwest Las Vegas. Executives cut the ribbon and held a ceremonial first bet.

The sportsbook opening is part of a larger renovation project that Boyd Gaming began at the 23-year-old property in 2023 to introduce a “fresh look and enhanced guest experience.” A new bingo room is planned for 2025.

In June, Venetian Las Vegas opened its new poker room on Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. It features 50 tables spread across 14,000 square feet of space, making it the largest room on the Strip. The new room has a self-serve Coca-Cola soda fountain and coffee, online ordering and delivery, USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat, TVs throughout the venue, and dedicated restrooms.