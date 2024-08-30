Nevada gaming revenue drops to $1.3bn in July

Revenue decreased 6.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.3bn in gaming revenue in July. That’s a decrease of 6.9 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $709.3m, down 15 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.1bn, a 7.3 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $95.7m in revenue, down 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $914.1m of all revenue, up 2.6 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue decreased by 23.5 per cent to $392.7m. Sportsbooks won $25.8m from $375.9m in bets, down 7.9 per cent from the $408m of wagers accepted in July 2023.

The state collected $95.9m in percentage fees based on taxable revenue generated in July. This represents a 0.20 per cent (or $192,775) decrease compared to last August.