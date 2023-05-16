Focus Gaming News launches first data-driven industry report

The first report is available now.

The first report focuses specifically on the Peruvian market and analyses forecast and player behavioural data for a range of key factors.

Focus Gaming News has launched its first of a series of iGaming Industry Reports, with the first report focusing on the highly appealing Peruvian market.

The data-driven report, part of the Emerging LatAm series, will provide readers with in-depth:

Regulatory information

Market performance stats and the outlook for the online and land-based sectors

Internet and Mobile infrastructure data

Player gambling and betting behaviour information

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the gambling and betting industry in Peru. It also discusses the regulation of the industry, the different types of gambling and betting that are available, the demographics of gamblers and bettors in Peru, and the factors that have contributed to the growth of the industry.

The following editions, which are set to focus on emerging prospects and opportunities in the Latin American region, will provide key information and data for stakeholders in the market and region. It also incorporates analysis from comprehensive forecasts to identify the market opportunities in contrast to regional forecasts.

Download a copy of the report by compiling the form below.