Flutter seeks startup to help it target women gamblers

The gambling giant wants to develop products that better suit how women play.

UK.- Flutter has announced that it is looking for a startup with “high potential” to help it target female customers in the UK and Ireland. The initiative forms part of its Alpha Hub “global innovation community”.

The gambling giant wants to develop new ideas and products for its Sky Betting and Gaming, Paddy Power and Betfair brands that better reflect the way that women play. This includes digital solutions that help customers to “unwind, have fun, and relax” and focusing on attracting customers via social and community gaming.

The company says data suggests female players are promising long-term investments. The startup that wins first place in the call will be offered a commercial partnership with Flutter to scale up their solution in the UK and Ireland, as well as access to workshops, networking with senior company figures in the company and the Alpha Hub startup support programme. It will also have the opportunity to showcase to a live audience of investors and tech experts.

Steve Birch, chief commercial officer at Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “We see this as a really exciting gap in the market, and we’re looking forward to finding and partnering with innovative startups through the Alpha Hub program to seize this opportunity.”

Applications are open until March 15.