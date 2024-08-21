Flutter opens new Global Capability Centre

The centre will provide global IT support for brands like Paddy Power, Sisal, Sky Betting & Gaming and PokerStars.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment has opened its new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, India, to provide tech and IT support for its gambling brands. The Dublin-headquartered group, now listed on the NYSE, has opened the $3.5m centre at RMZ Spire in Knowledge City.

The 80,000 square feet of office space covers three floors and will house over 700 people in areas such as data engineering, game integrity services, procurement, IT security and customer support. The group said the centre will play a key role in IT projects for Flutter Edge focusing on developing and unifying systems and solutions for Paddy Power, Sisal, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Sportsbet and Betfair.

Ashish Sinha, managing director of Flutter Entertainment India, said: “We’re excited to expand our facility in Hyderabad as we strengthen our presence in India. We’re committed to growing with a challenger mindset, leading the sector globally, and seizing the significant opportunities India offers.”

Chief operating officer Phil Bishop said: “Expanding in India is a major milestone in Flutter’s growth, reflecting our commitment to investing in top talent to drive global business growth. With centers of excellence for Data Engineering, Game Integrity Services, Customer and HR Operations, Procurement, and Finance, and leveraging Flutter Edge, the Hyderabad Global Capability Centre is poised to foster creativity and growth, while strengthening our presence in India’s employment and skills market.”

Last week, Flutter published its Q2 and H1 results and upped its full-year fiscal guidance after the group outperformed the market consensus. Revenue was $3.6bn, up 20 per cent year-on-year as the number of average monthly players grew 17 per cent to 14.3 million.

Net profits rose from $64m in Q2 2023 to $297m despite non-cash impacts of $147m on acquired intangibles amortisation charge and a $91m fair value gain on Flutter’s Fox Option liability. Group EBITDA was up 17 per cent at $738m.

Meanwhile, Playtech Plc has confirmed that it is in talks with Flutter after media speculation about a potential sale of its Italian gambling business Snaitech. It said it was in ongoing discussions “regarding the potential sale of the Snaitech business for a value that could be about £2 billion”.