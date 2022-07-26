Flutter names Steve Hawkes as UK director of public affairs

Hawkes worked as a reporter for several UK newspapers.

UK.- The FTSE 100-listed gaming group Flutter Entertainment has named former Fleet Street reporter Steve Hawkes as its new director of reputational and public affairs for the UK and Ireland. He joins Flutter from the public affairs agency BCW Global, where he has been senior director of strategic media communications since 2019.

Formerly a senior business and politics reporter at The Sun, The Times and The Daily Telegraph newspapers, Hawkes will lead external communications brands including Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Tombola, which Flutter acquired earlier this year.

Writing on LinkedIn, Hawkes said: “Delighted to say that next month I will be joining Flutter, the FTSE30 global sports betting and gaming business, as director of reputational and public affairs in the UK and Ireland.

“Flutter operates some of the world’s most popular sports betting and gaming brands, including Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet, and is committed to leading the way in player protection and safer gambling. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hawkes joins Flutter at a critical time for UK gambling plcs, who await for the government to publish the delayed white paper on industry reforms.

Meanwhile, Flutter has named Ian Brown, a former Booking.com division CEO, as its new CEO for the UK and Ireland. He will join Flutter in September to replace Conor Grant, who has resigned to take a “planned career break”.

Grant has held the position since July 2020. He had previously worked at Sky Betting & Gaming, which was acquired by The Stars Group just before its merger with Flutter. He joined Sky Betting & Gaming as head of sportsbook product management in August 2010 and went on to serve as managing director and then chief operating officer.

The new appointments come at a critical time for the sector in the UK. The British government’s much-delayed gambling white paper is now expected after a new prime minister is appointed.

