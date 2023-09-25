Florida Gaming Control Commission issues orders against fantasy sports operators

The letters were signed by Louis Trombetta, the executive director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

US.- The Florida Gaming Control Commission has issued cease-and-desist letters to the daily fantasy sports operators Underdog Sports, PrizePicks, and Betr. The letters, signed by the regulator’s executive director Louis Trombetta, say that sports betting is legal in Florida only under gaming compacts.

The letters read: “I am hereby demanding you immediately cease and desist offering or accepting bets or wagers from residents of this state on the results of any contests of skill such as sports betting.” The regulator says that failure to adhere could lead to the matter being referred to the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

A lawyer for the companies said they would working with the commission to allow customers to continue to participate in fantasy sports contests.

