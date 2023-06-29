FinteqHub to Showcase its Payment Solution at iGB L!VE 2023

At stand P22, the company representatives will answer all questions and provide in-depth platform demonstrations.

Press release.- FinteqHub, a PCI DSS-certified payment gateway solution provider for online businesses, is gearing up for the highly anticipated iGB L!VE 2023. As one of the premier gatherings for igaming professionals, the event, scheduled on 11–14 July at RAI Amsterdam, promises an ideal setting to showcase the innovative product to the iGaming industry.

FinteqHub offers a single platform that seamlessly integrates with various payment systems, empowering businesses to streamline financial transactions, define processing rules, and generate comprehensive cash flow analytics.

One of the key features of FinteqHub is its ability to connect with commonly used payment methods worldwide. With support for card payments, open banking, e-wallets, and vouchers from different regions, such as Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, India, and various European countries, the solution adopters can cater their offering to the needs of their diverse client base and deliver a smooth payment experience.

In addition, FinteqHub provides a flexible payment infrastructure, allowing operators to manage multiple sites easily. The user-friendly back-office offers real-time monitoring and dedicated operational support, providing end-to-end assistance in optimising payment processes.

Vadim Drozd, CEO at FinteqHub, states: “We are pleased to confirm our presence at iGB L!VE 2023 in Amsterdam, where we will proudly present our payment solution for the dynamic igaming industry. Drawing on the extensive experience of working with payment service providers and sharing a deep understanding of client needs and market demands, our experts have designed a solution, which will be showcased by the FinteqHub team at the exhibition. We look forward to meeting our existing and prospective partners, fostering new collaborations and making impactful contributions to the industry.”

See also: FinteqHub enters igaming market as a standalone payment gateway built by SOFTSWISS

Unveiled to a diverse audience at the prestigious ICE London 2023, the payment gateway made a remarkable debut signifying a momentous milestone in its transformative journey. The solution was meticulously crafted with the extensive expertise and unwavering professionalism of the skilled payment support team at SOFTSWISS, an igaming software provider, to cater to the needs of SOFTSWISS and its clients. As for now, not only does it elevate the capabilities of the iGaming sector, but also transcends boundaries to embrace other industries, positioning itself as a distinct and influential brand known as FinteqHub.

Continuing to showcase the product’s capabilities in the strong partnership with SOFTSWISS, the FinteqHub team will join the igaming provider at stand P22 during iGB L!VE 2023. The company representatives will answer all questions and provide in-depth platform demonstrations.