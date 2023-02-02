FinteqHub enters igaming market as a standalone payment gateway built by SOFTSWISS 

FinteqHub allows businesses to manage financial transactions, set up processing rules, and generate cash flow analytics.

Press release.- A new name in the iGaming market – FinteqHub – will present its PCI DSS-certified payment gateway at the ICE London exhibition next week. The novelty, developed by the SOFTSWISS PSP Team, provides access to integrations with various payment systems via a single platform. The application allows businesses to manage financial transactions, set up processing rules, and generate cash flow analytics.

The product enables the connection of all in-demand payment methods, including card payments, open banking, e-wallets and vouchers from Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, India and various European countries.

Apart from that, FinteqHub equips operators with a flexible payment infrastructure accommodating a large number of sites and dependencies. The customisable and highly intuitive application allows using FinteqHub as a full-fledged back office with real-time monitoring and 24/7 operational support.

Vadim Drozd, chief executive officer at FinteqHub, comments on the product launch: “FinteqHub was created by the iGaming-savvy payments team of SOFTSWISS for similar teams of our future clients. Based on the real needs, we’ve created a fintech solution to solve actual payment-related issues of online casinos and sportsbook projects. In addition to basic payment gateway functions, we offer smart routing and a really flexible system for role and online project management. We hope that our product will reinforce your payment infrastructure, making it as efficient as possible”.

The integration starts with choosing appropriate region-specific payment methods and settling necessary papers, with FinteqHub experts walking potential clients through the process.

SOFTSWISS, a technology company providing expert solutions and services for 600+ iGaming brands, became the first FinteqHub partner.

Andrey Starovoitov, co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, highlights: “For the reason, that iGaming is a high-risk industry, operators are constantly struggling to make their payment acceptance rate grow. The success depends firstly on choosing reliable and proven payment systems, and secondly on the gateway’s ability to ensure fine-tuning of payment methods. Few payment gateways would give much attention to this. However, FinteqHub offers our clients both these options, which makes the product a great choice to increase business profitability.”

The company will be showcasing at ICE London 2023 on 7–9 February. Visitors can meet with the FinteqHub delegates and get a closer look at the new product at stand N8-231.

See also: SOFTSWISS presents new tournament tool for Game Aggregator clients