Fifth Street Gaming launches JefeBet Podcast Network

The brand has launched a network of live and pre-recorded podcasts.

US.- JefeBet, a gambling and multimedia brand that targets bilingual and Spanish-speaking Americans has launched the JefeBet Podcast Network. The network of live and pre-recorded podcast and vodcast shows has expanded JefeBet’s existing creator network from five to 15.

During Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, personalities including Alex Stergios, Francisco X Rivera, Majo Montemayor, comedian Mike Ruga, baseball legend Ozzie Guillén and popular Mexican YouTuber Ivansfull made their debut on the network. The shows are produced in Spanish and offer opinions on fantasy sports, sports betting, and general gambling, while celebrating Latino culture, lifestyle and entertainment.

Matthew Chambers, VP of content at FSG Digital, said: “The talent lineup we have signed for our expanding JefeBet Podcast Network is truly exceptional. With their collective reach of over four million engaged followers across social channels, and paired with JefeBet’s own fast-growing digital footprint, we’re building the best and most influential network of Spanish-first content for the 64 million Hispanic and Latinos in the US and millions abroad.”

Baseball legend and JefeBet ambassador Ozzie Guillen said: “JefeBet is creating a bridge between Latinos, sports, and gambling. Love us or hate us you will always be entertained. Our goal is to voice our opinions and analyze players and games from our experiences in life. We are very happy to be part of the JefeBet growth and story.”

Alex Stergios, host of Titulares con Alex added: “I am very proud and happy to be part of the JefeBet team. I have had the opportunity to produce content for JefeBet since its launch, and both the public reception and growth have been amazing. I am certain that it will continue to grow day by day and be considered as one of the best sports and lifestyle digital platforms.”

Francisco X Rivera, co-host of the El Reporte Jefe show, commented: “I am passionate about starting projects from the ground up and was honored when JefeBet chose me as their first host. Now that a team of amazing on-air talent has been assembled, I am even more energized to help JefeBet become the leading online platform for sports and gambling commentary, analysis, picks and predictions.”

JefeBet is owned by North Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming (FSG). It released a new proprietary, free-to-play Loteria game this autumn. It developed the game with Plan A Technologies.

The online game is designed as a hybrid of Loteria and Keno and is available for iOS and Android platforms.

JefeBet starts renovation and renaming of Lucky Club Casino

JefeBet has started the renovation and renaming process for the Lucky Club Casino and Hotel. The company renamed the venue as Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe. The transformation is expected to be complete by mid-January.

Fifth Street Gaming and the Dallas-based sports bar chain Ojos Locos Sports Cantina announced a partnership in April to create the first US casino hotel that aims specifically at Latino customers.