Virgin River Casino adds Interblock’s live smart table games

US.- Virgin River Casino in Nevada has added Interblock’s live smart table games to its gaming floor. It has a live craps table, a live dual roulette table and two live blackjack tables.

The smart table games are located in the centre of the casino with 26 seats: eight at craps, eight at dual roulette, and five at each blackjack table. The games are run by a live dealer using real cards, dice, and roulette wheels, and players place bets on a touchscreen interface. Along with traditional betting options, the system introduces additional side bets.

Located in Mesquite, Virgin River Casino offers table games, over 1000 slot machines and a sportsbook.

John Connelly, Interblock Global CEO, said: “Interblock’s Live Smart Table Games deliver the perfect combination of tradition and innovation. Players at Virgin River Casino will enjoy the authentic excitement of live gaming while benefiting from the seamless, efficient technology that makes every game more enjoyable.”

Justin Moore, Mesquite Gaming CEO, added: “The new Interblock Live Smart Table Games are your chance to experience the future of Table Games at the Virgin River Casino. We are excited to offer our guests these innovative new games!”

