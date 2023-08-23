Fewer penalties, smarter stadium: How patented video technology “Made in Germany” can help

The eps ARENA SUMMIT will be held in Frankfurt.

Dallmeier expert panel will be present at the eps ARENA SUMMIT 2023.

Press release.- Dallmeier, a leading manufacturer of video technology “Made in Germany” for arenas and stadiums, will once again be represented at the eps ARENA SUMMIT (13th and 14th of September in Frankfurt).

At the Dallmeier stand and the Dallmeier Expert Panel (13th of September, 14:00 – 14:45), decision-makers and those responsible for security can find out how patented video technology can help to reduce fines and make stadiums “smart”.

In the 2022/2023 season, German football clubs had to pay more than €8m (USD 10m) in fines to the DFB (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) for unsporting behaviour by their fans. This includes the burning of fireworks, smoke pots and firecrackers, as well as throwing objects and incidents involving “streakers” running onto the pitch. However, clubs can reduce fines by up to 75 per cent if they identify the offenders.

Frank Salder, stadium expert of the Dallmeier Group, will show this at the Expert Panel at the eps ARENA SUMMIT 2023:

What image quality is required to identify perpetrators?

A comparison of camera technologies

Why professional 3D camera design is essential for stadiums

Exciting real-world examples

Smart stadium: What video technology can do

Frank Salder, Managing Director of Dallmeier Systems and stadium expert, chairs the Dallmeier expert panel at the eps ARENA SUMMIT 2023. Photo credits: Dallmeier

More information can be found on the Dallmeier Stadium website and on the company’s YouTube channel.

