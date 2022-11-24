FeedConstruct will accept Fasttoken (FTN) as a payment method

FeedConstruct is constantly looking forward to bringing its partners even closer to the most innovative changes.

The innovative payment system will take effect on February 1st, 2023.

Press release.- FeedConstruct, a real-time data and digital content provider, will accept Fasttoken (FTN) as a payment method starting February 1st, 2023.

This breakthrough suggests that FeedConstruct will enable its present and future partners to perform all transactions with FTN. Moreover, choosing FTN as a payment method will give some extra advantages.

FeedConstruct is constantly looking forward to bringing its partners even closer to the most innovative changes, thus providing new opportunities for them to stay ahead of the game.

A few weeks ago Fugaso, the leading provider of premium gaming solutions, also announced it is planning to add FTN to the list of supported cryptocurrencies. The inclusion of FTN in Fugaso’s supported cryptocurrencies will start on January 26.