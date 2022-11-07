Fugaso will start accepting fasttoken (FTN) as a supported cryptocurrency

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem.

The inclusion of FTN will start on January 26.

Press release.- Fugaso, the leading provider of premium gaming solutions, announced it is planning to add FTN to the list of supported cryptocurrencies.

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem as well as the adopted cryptocurrency of the leading betting and gaming software provider BetConstruct.

The inclusion of FTN in Fugaso’s supported cryptocurrencies will start on January 26.

To learn more details about FTN, feel free to visit the website https://www.fasttoken.com.

See also: Adam Calleja Urry: “As 2022 winds down, we are already excited at what 2023 has in store for BetConstruct”