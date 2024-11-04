FeedConstruct secures exclusive international streaming and data collection rights for Korean Volleyball Leagues

Korea’s V-League is one of the most prestigious and competitive volleyball leagues worldwide.

Press release.- FeedConstruct has announced it has enhanced its offerings with the addition of another significant Korean sports content. Based on the new partnership, the company has secured exclusive international streaming and data rights for all matches of Korea’s Volleyball Leagues and Cup competitions.

Korea’s V-League is one of the most prestigious and competitive volleyball leagues worldwide, particularly in Asia, renowned for its high-level matches and featuring top-tier local and international talents. FeedConstruct will cover all the matches from both the men’s and women’s competitions, ensuring comprehensive access to this elite league and delivering premium content.

The KOVO Cup, a highly anticipated annual event, serves as a lead-up to the V-League season, offering teams a platform to experiment with new rosters and strategies. Since 2018, the KOVO Cup has invited international teams, such as Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi, raising the tournament’s prestige and drawing significant attention from volleyball fans across the country.

Volleyball has been a prominent sport in Korea for decades, with the national teams consistently competing at high levels in major international tournaments like the Olympics and World Championships.

Reflecting on the new partnership, Narek Harutyunyan, CEO at FeedConstruct, stated: “We are thrilled to secure the exclusive international streaming and data rights for all matches of Korea’s Volleyball Leagues and Cup competitions. Korean volleyball has a rich history and a passionate fan base, and we are committed to providing comprehensive coverage of these elite competitions. This collaboration not only strengthens our global volleyball portfolio but also underscores our dedication to delivering premium sports content.”

See also: FeedConstruct introduces the Friendship platform

KBSN Director Lee Ju Young, added: ‘’We are honoured to collaborate with FeedConstruct on this project. We hope that Korean professional volleyball will receive more global attention. We believe that partnerships are significant because they carry weight.’’

KOVO’s Director Lee Young-ho said: “I am pleased that this partnership will enhance the global capabilities of Korean professional volleyball. It seems like a great opportunity to connect with many fans overseas through FeedConstruct. I hope this will be a good opportunity for Korean professional volleyball to grow to the next level.”

By acquiring exclusive international streaming and data rights for Korea’s Volleyball Leagues and Cup competitions, FeedConstruct further expands its global volleyball portfolio and solidifies its position as a leading sports data and streaming provider.

