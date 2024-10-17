FeedConstruct extends partnership with Polish volleyball leagues for exclusive international streaming and data rights

The deal ensures the company will cover over 600 matches annually.

Press release.- FeedConstruct has announced the extension of its exclusive International Streaming and Data Rights for Polish Volleyball. Since 2021, FeedConstruct has been a trusted partner of Polish Volleyball Leagues, and under this new multi-year agreement, it will provide comprehensive coverage of one of the world’s top national volleyball leagues-the Men’s PlusLiga, the Women’s Tauron Liga, and the Tauron 1.Liga, the second-highest men’s volleyball league in Poland.

This agreement ensures FeedConstruct will cover over 600 matches annually, including all play-offs, showcasing some of the world’s top volleyball competitions to a global audience.

Narek Harutyunyan, CEO at FeedConstruct, said: “We are thrilled to build on our successful collaboration with Polish Volleyball. It was very important for us to keep premier volleyball content in our portfolio, as volleyball, with around 900 million fans worldwide, is considered one of the most popular sports across all continents. Polish Volleyball is historically one of the most successful on all levels, and it is a privilege for us to support the further growth of its domestic competitions.’’

Artur Popko, president at Polish Volleyball League, added: “We’ve built a strong and collaborative relationship with FeedConstruct and are thrilled that it will continue with this new long-term agreement. The renewal of our partnership marks a significant milestone for our digital activities. Expanding our reach across new markets presents a tremendous opportunity to share the passion and energy of our leagues with new audiences. Polish Volleyball League is proud to continue its role in amplifying the reach and impact of premium volleyball events. Our commitment to delivering quality coverage remains unwavering.’’

According to the company, this partnership underscores its position as a leading provider of sports streaming and data solutions, delivering some of the world’s best national league volleyball action to a worldwide audience.