FeedConstruct Wins “Innovator of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards

FeedConstruct was awarded “Innovator of the Year-Supplier” for its ability to bring new, exciting features to the industry.

Press release.- As you all know, The International Gaming Awards took place recently, and among the respective winners is FeedConstruct – a leading sports data provider.

This year, FeedConstruct was awarded “Innovator of the Year-Supplier” for its ability to bring new, exciting features to the industry with its wide array of products and services. What made FeedConstruct stand out is its ability not only to provide high-quality data but also for being able to deliver it fast and reliable through multiple platforms.

“Needless to say, we are super proud of this accomplishment. However, our journey through innovation has only just begun, which means there is still much more to come from us in the near future. We would like to thank our partners and clients who have helped us get this far in such a short time.” ,- says the head of FeedConstruct – George Arabatlian.

FeedConstruct’s product portfolio consists of key data collecting products, sports technologies, and broadcasting solutions. Each product is developed while keeping in mind its customer’s needs and demands. The company works hard on delivering unparalleled quality that meets all client needs in terms of speed and reliability.