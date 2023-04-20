FeedConstruct announces exclusive partnership with BRAVE CF

BRAVE CF has become a global force in the MMA world.

FeedConstruct will exclusively provide video content for BRAVE CF’s 10+ annual events.

Press release.- FeedConstruct, a leading sports data provider, is excited to announce a new exclusive partnership with BRAVE CF, one of the world’s fastest-growing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotions.

Based on the new partnership, FeedConstruct will exclusively provide video content for BRAVE CF’s 10+ annual events, featuring 100+ fights adhering to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

The events will occur in locations as diverse as Serbia, Germany, South Korea, India, Poland, Colombia, etc., and notable MMA fighters, including Brad Katona, Roman Bogatov, Abdysalam Kubanychbek and many more, will participate in them.

With over 80 active rosters from more than 30 countries, BRAVE CF has become a global force in the MMA world, organising more than 70 events in over 20 countries since its founding in 2016.

The partnership is a significant step forward for FeedConstruct and BRAVE CF as they continue to build on their impressive innovation and growth track record.

Look forward to more exciting developments from this dynamic duo.

