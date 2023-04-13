FeedConstruct and Badminton International Infinity Cup closed an agreement

FeedConstruct will hold exclusive rights to betting data and video streaming of the tournament.

Press release.- FeedConstruct announced that it is resuming its collaboration with the Badminton International Infinity Cup.

According to the partnership, FeedConstruct will hold exclusive rights to betting data and video streaming of the tournament. What’s more, it will offer partners worldwide an even wider range of fresh and advanced competitions, showcasing the very best of the badminton world.

The tournament started on March 1st and promises to showcase top-level badminton matches, with 15-18 matches scheduled daily and a monthly total of 400-450 matches. It features one court, with matchdays scheduled from Monday to Saturday, starting at 05:00 AM CET and concluding at 05:00 PM CET.

See also: FeedConstruct introduces new exclusive sports varieties

The tournament will comprise the International Infinity Cup – Group A and B, International Infinity Cup – Doubles, International Infinity Cup – Mixed and International Infinity Cup – Women.