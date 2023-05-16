FBMDS shapes the future of iGaming in a special incursion at CasinoBeats Summit Malta

FBMDS is one of the strong voices on the conference agenda of May 25th.

CasinoBeats Summit Malta will take place May 23-25.

Press release.- FBMDS is ready to take over CasinoBeats Summit Malta between May 23rd and 25th. The leading video bingo supplier in the iGaming industry prepared a solid presence at the event, combining the participation of Roberto Regianini (CEO at FBMDS) on a panel with an intense agenda of productive conversations with current and potential clients. If you want to know the latest about FBMDS’ engaging portfolio and future projects, you can still book your meeting with the team here.

May is a synonym for CasinoBeats Summit for all the relevant players of the online casino gaming scene. Malta will be, once again, the stage to decide “The Future of Play” and debate iGaming strategies, innovation, and development. The event expects to host 3.000 delegates and more than 1.200 operators.

FBMDS is sponsoring the initiative and is one of the strong voices on the conference agenda of May 25th. Roberto Regianini, CEO at FBMDS, will share knowledge in the panel “Aggregators & the future – a rebalance of market forces?” scheduled for 12:00 am. This conversation with representatives from Relax Gaming, Yolo Group and Alea aims to understand the impact of aggregators on the definition of the balance of forces in the market and on industry competitiveness.

However, the main action of FBMDS at CasinoBeats Summit Malta will happen on the corridors. The incredible video bingos in the development stage and the new generation of table games introduced by the Top+Plus collection are only the tip of the iceberg. The team is open to unveiling the next steps of its games portfolio and commercial strategy in exclusive meetings to take place during the event at Intercontinental Malta.

