FBMDS and Novibet team up to redefine igaming in Mexico and Brazil

FBMDS and Novibet recognize the constantly changing needs and interests of the modern player.

This partnership signifies an important milestone for both brands as they enter a new territory of opportunities.

Press release.- FBMDS just joined forces with Novibet, a renowned online gaming operator. Together, they are about to reveal a revolutionary portfolio of online casino games in Mexico and Brazil.

The beginning of the year comes with exciting news as igaming enthusiasts across Mexico and Brazil can now look forward to a brand-new selection of personalized casino games by FBMDS. Memorable experiences for all players won’t be lacking, as the strategic alliance presents the launch of FBMDS’s innovative igaming portfolio in both counties.

igaming partnership targets LatAm regions

This partnership signifies an important milestone for both brands as they both enter a new territory of opportunities, along with the creation of deeper bonds with players in these regions. Understanding the cultural backgrounds and preferences of players in these regions is the key to this geographical expansion.

Sharing their commitment to revolutionize the igaming industry, FBMDS and Novibet met at ExCeL London for the ICE London 2024 trade show, a leading industry event where both brands showcased their latest innovations and solidified their partnership.

Fotini Matthaiou, Casino Product & CRM director at Novibet, shared enthusiasm about this powerful moment for both brands: “This strategic partnership with FBMDS represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the igaming experience. By combining our strengths, we aim to set new standards and create exceptional entertainment for players in Mexico and Brazil.”

An igaming move with a player-centric approach

FBMDS and Novibet recognize the constantly changing needs and interests of the modern player. This collaboration is about introducing games that players can connect to and crafting an immersive and customized journey for all. Through continuous analysis of players’ behaviour, preferences, and feedback, the partnership aims to not only meet but exceed the expectations of the Mexican and Brazilian igaming communities.

Mariana Tostes, head of operations at FBMDS, also shared her thoughts on the matters: “This collaboration with Novibet exemplifies our joint dedication to enhancing player’s experience and delivering products that captivate and excite the target audiences we operate on. Players’ gaming habits, profiles and preferences play a huge role in the creation, development and delivery of innovative products that are not only profitable to the player but also to our clients”.

Premium content ready to amaze bingo fans

As part of the partnership, FBMDS will exclusively showcase some of its best Video Bingo games, including Plus 3, Bingo Blast, Multi Mega, and Viva Mexico, highlighting the quality and diversity within their gaming portfolio.

See also: FBMDS introduces a new generation of video bingos with Sapphire Fever

Consistent entertainment

FBMDS and Novibet collaborate to reshape industry benchmarks, push boundaries, and offer memorable gaming sessions. Through this partnership, a strong synergy between two industry leaders has been built, each dedicated to elevating the global iGaming landscape.