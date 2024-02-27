FBMDS introduces a new generation of video bingos with Sapphire Fever

The game redefines video bingo and rewards players with prizes that match the game

The partnership will strengthen FBMDS’ presence in the LatAm markets, Mexico, and Brazil.

Press release.- FBMDS has just launched Sapphire Fever, the latest evolution in video bingo gaming by FBMDS, an immersive video bingo adventure that captivates players worldwide with a fusion of timeless gameplay and technology.

Immersing every player into Sapphire Fever, this game adapts to various screen sizes and resolutions, which marks a significant stride in gaming accessibility.

Some features:

Magic Ball: Elevating the player’s excitement with this unique feature, adding an extra layer of thrill to every

bingo call.

enhancing their chances of success.

device, demonstrating FBMDS’ dedication to universal accessibility.

A different experience

Sapphire Fever has been chosen because of its qualities as a provider known for its versatile enjoyment. It allows players to play anytime, anywhere, and on any device, ensuring their freedom to indulge in the excitement on their terms. In addition, players could immerse themselves in Sapphire Fever’s features, experience firsthand FBMDS and get rewards with big prizes.

Sapphire Fever offers a game immersive design and dynamic atmosphere and integrates players into a realm of excitement and innovation.



