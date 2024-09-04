FBMDS sponsors SBC Summit Lisbon 2024

The event will take place at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa & MEO Arena.

FBM Digital Systems has announced its sponsorship of the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024, scheduled from September 24 to 26.

Press release.- FBM Digital Systems (FBMDS) has announced its sponsorship of the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024. The event, scheduled from September 24 to 26 at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa & MEO Arena, represents a significant mark on FBMDS’ agenda for the year.

Sponsoring the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024 underscores FBMDS’ interest in taking a part in driving innovation in the online casino gaming sector. As sponsors, FBMDS leverages this opportunity to showcase its industry know-how, engage with key stakeholders, and foster new business partnerships.

This sponsorship aligns perfectly with FBMDS’ mission to influence and contribute to the future of gaming, providing a platform to highlight our cutting-edge strategies, player insights, and regulatory advancements that have propelled its success across multiple markets.

The FBMDS team will be prominently featured in panel discussions, providing insights into the latest gaming trends and market dynamics. Mariana Tostes, head of operations at FBMDS, will spearhead a panel titled Exploring Niche Gaming Trends in Emerging & Developing Casino Markets on September 26 at 2 pm.

“This session promises to offer a deep dive into the strategies that make niche games popular and sustainable across diverse regions, and we are eager to bring our own experiences to the igaming table,” shared the spokeswoman.

In addition to panel discussions, the FBMDS team will be actively engaging with attendees throughout the event. Key representatives, including Mariana Tostes, business developer André Quero, and account executive Marco di Prima, will be available for networking, ready to explore new opportunities and collaborations.

The SBC Barcelona event is now moving to Lisbon. It is the first time this trade show is hosted in the Portuguese city, which is filled with its vibrant culture and strategic location, serving as the ideal background for this year’s SBC Summit. “As a company with strong roots in the LatAm markets, Lisbon offers a unique blend of cultural synergy and business potential, making it the perfect gateway for expanding our reach and forging new partnerships,” FBMDS said.