FBM sponsors the 10th Congress of Gaming Halls of ANESAR

Press release.- FBM, along with other companies in the sector, sponsors the 10th Congress of Gaming Halls of the Asociación Española de Empresarios de Salones de Juego y Recreativos (ANESAR), which will take place on May 11th in Madrid.

It is well known that ANESAR, chaired by José Vall, is a member of the Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) and serves as a platform for sectoral development and understanding among public administrations, gaming regulators, gaming hall operators, and state security forces.

FBM will be present at the event and, like many others, will contribute to ensure that the sector continues to grow as the thriving industry that it is.

The theme for this year’s congress is “Committed to businesses, responsible to society”. The event will feature roundtable discussions, keynote speeches, and opportunities for networking.