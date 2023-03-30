FBMDS launches Top+Plus

The new Top+Plus family titles are adaptable to any device and compatible with all dimensions and operating systems.

Press release.- A new generation of online casino games is right around the corner as FBMDS has just launched its latest Top+Plus collection featuring Banca Francesa, Baccarat and Blackjack Vegas Strip titles available worldwide. This new product line brings the atmosphere of physical casinos to any device by replicating real table game gestures on the online universe, in a fully customizable, mobile-friendly, and immersive gaming experience.

The updates made on the Banca Francesa, Baccarat and Blackjack Vegas Strip Top+Plus games show clear signs of deep market research, made with the help of useful inputs from partners. An easier-to-use gaming layout, that was intuitive and mobile-friendly but that could also combine the best rewarding features were all must-haves in this new product offer, showing FBMDS’ competitiveness and up-to-trend marketing approach.

Guilherme Graziani, Account Manager at FBM Digital Systems, has high expectations for this gaming collection and shares his confidence in this new generation of table games based on the client’s insights and receptiveness to this innovative offer. “In this new product launch, we made sure we listened to players’ and casino operator’s feedback, we refreshed the graphics and ambience surrounding these games and brought better responsiveness to our products making them more entertaining and playable than ever”, completes Graziani.

The new Top+Plus family titles are adaptable to any device and compatible with all dimensions and operating systems. These three products increase playability regardless of gaming type, as they provide intuitive tips to improve players’ experience and share common graphic and gameplay guidelines, establishing the real concept of a product family.

Apart from the user-friendly strength, Top+Plus games will also provide longer gaming sessions. Besides the memory storage improvements, as this table games fans occupy less space on any device, they bring a power-saving approach in periods of player’s inactivity optimising the use of devices’ resources.

Moreover, not only did FBMDS bring a twist to the good old classic fun of table games, replicating its land-based playing gestures on the online segment and engaging atmosphere as if players were in a real casino, but FBMDS was also able to provide a fully customizable product for operators and players.

The Top+Plus family offers operators the possibility of personalising the games with their branding guidelines including logos, colours, backgrounds, assets and much more. On the player’s side, these three products offer additional control to the players in terms of colours, sounds and everything that matters concerning the gaming experience.

This new much-anticipated addition to the Top+Plus family perfectly sets the table for casino enthusiasts around the globe, as it combines the best prizes and intuitive user experience in one single offer, making FBMDS a go-to provider of online casino games for top-ranking online gaming platforms across borders.

Once again, FBMDS played its cards right making a brand-new bet on an immersive table games selection that online casino users can play on any device, whenever they wish. This product refreshment comes to prove the commitment that the online casino gaming brand has been advocating regarding this year’s goal to improve players’ gaming experience, ultimately aiming for clients’ satisfaction and profitability.

