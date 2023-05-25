FBM is lighting up the USA with its latest slots games debut in Florida

The much-anticipated Rainbow Falls and Catch the Gold slots have been released at the Hialeah Park Casino.

The brand’s presence in the Florida market sets the path to FBM’s much-desired journey of expansion in the US.

Press release.- FBM unlocked a new champion chapter in its history. The leading casino gaming company entered the United States in May, debuting two slots from the Easy$Link collection in Florida. The brand is shining bright on a new land-based gaming experience that combines top-notch technology with engaging gameplay and the best rewarding features.

The Group’s debut in Florida marks the beginning of FBM’s expansion through the United States of America. The much-anticipated Rainbow Falls and Catch the Gold slots have been released at the Hialeah Park Casino and received great acceptance from American players.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of the USA market by launching our first casino games in Florida. FBM is ready to bring its unique approach to players in this state with a diverse portfolio of enthusiastic slots to enjoy under the FBM Xtreme brand”, discloses Renato Almeida, director at FBM.

The beginning of an FBM spotlight for 2023

The debut at Hialeah Park Casino is the first step of an exciting USA campaign that FBM prepared for 2023. For Javier Fernandez, director of Slots Operations at Hialeah Park Casino, “Betting on FBM solidifies our innovative strategies as first to market in the slots gaming segment. We are committed to providing our customers with the cutting-edge entertainment they deserve, and are confident that this partnership with FBM is the right decision”.

FBM has a proven track record of success in the casino gaming industry, having established itself as a reference in countries spread across different continents. The company’s focus for the USA market is to bring all the innovation, quality and energy recognized in its games and cabinets portfolios, boosting it with dedicated customer service that created a reputation of excellence for the gaming brand.

“Our dedication to innovation and the highest standards of quality will serve as the cornerstone of our success in this bright market. By blending cutting-edge technology, inspiring design, and a team of passionate professionals, we will redefine what it means to indulge in the thrill of casino gaming in Florida”, shares Roberto Regianini, chief commercial officer at FBM.

The brand’s presence in the Florida market sets the path to FBM’s much-desired journey of expansion in this country. The FBM Group is ready for a bright future in the USA, marked by game releases, casino deals and more exciting novelties during the upcoming months.

See also: FBM sponsors the 10th Congress of Gaming Halls of ANESAR