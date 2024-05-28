FBM Foundation elevates schools in Laguna and Cavite with donations

FBM Foundation is committed to training future digital leaders and empowering communities through education to drive digital educational progress.

Press release.- FBM Foundation keeps fostering education in the Philippines with concrete actions on the field. Under the “Building a Champion by a Champion: Shaping Digital Leaders Tomorrow”, a team of FBM Foundation dedicated volunteers made donations to Mabato National High School in Calamba, Laguna, and Dr. Jose P. Rizal Senior High School in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The two solidarity gestures executed by FBM Foundation in May prove once again the project’s commitment to nurturing future digital leaders and empowering communities through education.

This significant donation to Mabato National High School included 15 computer sets, tables, chairs, and 300 FBM Foundation backpacks. FBM Foundation conducted a turnover ceremony at Mabato National High School, on May 17, attended by Pepe Costa, FBM’s country manager for the Philippines, and six volunteers. The ceremony highlighted the contributions of Gareth M. Prondoza, the School head, and the teaching and non-teaching staff for their coordination.

In Dr. Jose P. Rizal Senior High School, FBM Foundation donated 35 computer sets, tables, chairs, 2 split-type air conditioners, and 800 FBM Foundation backpacks. This second social effort had a final turnover ceremony at Dr. Jose P. Rizal Senior High School. Renato Almeida, director at FBM, Pepe Costa, and Alex Studart, head operation manager at MEMO, attended the ceremony together with 15 volunteers.

During the event, special acknowledgements were given to Ms Maria Lalaine M. Barrameda, Assistant School Principal II, Mr Sandy U. Mera, ASP Coordinator, Mr Robert John Dela Cruz, and the teaching and non-teaching staff for their invaluable contributions.

Alongside the computer donations, FBM Foundation facilitated the renovation of the computer laboratory and faculty room at Mabato National High School and Dr. Jose P. Rizal Senior High School. These renovations were supported by a dedicated team of volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the learning spaces safer and more comfortable, promoting holistic development and the welfare of the entire school community.

FBM Foundation’s motto, “Building a Champion by a Champion: Shaping Digital Leaders Tomorrow,” reflects its vision and impact. Through education, the corporate social responsibility project of the FBM Group uplifts communities, drives innovation, and nurtures future leaders. The Foundation’s initiatives and partnerships are designed to catalyse positive change, inspiring students to achieve their dreams.

In total, 27 volunteers participated in the renovation and turnover ceremonies, showcasing the collective effort and dedication towards making this project a success.