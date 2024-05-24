FBM Foundation helps Rio Grande do Sul communities with a substantial donation from FBM Brazil

FBM Foundation reaffirms its commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

The foundation donated 500 grocery baskets, 500 personal hygiene kits, and 9,000 liters of water to be delivered and distributed to struggling communities in south Brazil.

Press release.- In a heartfelt display of solidarity, the FBM Foundation has announced a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to humanitarian causes through FBM Brazil’s support.

A generous donation of 500 grocery baskets, 500 personal hygiene kits, and 9,000 litres of water will be delivered and distributed to struggling communities in Rio Grande, Brazil. This effort will be carried out in partnership with Central Única das Favelas (CUFA) in Porto Alegre, with J&T Express Brazil and Correios Sedex Brasil providing transportation.

The most recent and devastating Rio Grande natural disasters, that provoked floods, landslides, and extreme weather events, have left communities grappling with immense challenges, from widespread displacement to the destruction of homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

Given the context of these calamities and the urgent need to assist these families, FBM Foundation’s donation emerged as a powerful alliance dedicated to promoting positive change in communities worldwide. With FBM Brazil’s substantial contribution, the organization aims to make an impact in supporting these communities.

Beyond financial assistance, FBM Foundation recognizes the power of awareness and advocacy in driving meaningful change. The organisation aims to raise awareness for additional support from like-minded individuals and organizations through strategic communication efforts.

At the heart of this donation lies a shared vision of creating a brighter, more inclusive world for all. By supporting Rio Grande do Sul, FBM Foundation reaffirms its commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

See also: FBM Foundation promotes Dental Awareness Month with initiatives in Rizal

“As a foundation deeply rooted in Brazilian heritage, FBM Foundation takes pride in its origins and the rich cultural background of Brazil. We have a legacy shaped by the spirit of proximity, compassion, and innovation, so we want to honour its Brazilian roots while embracing a global perspective in its solidarity endeavours”, shares Renato Almeida, Director at the FBM Group.

As they continue their journey of solidarity, FBM Foundation invites individuals and entities alike to join hands in creating a brighter future for all. Through collective actions, everybody can uplift communities, inspire change, and leave a lasting impact on the world.