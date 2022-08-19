FBM Foundation and Kythe Foundation made a donation to a children’s hospital

The FBM Foundation and the Kythe Foundation provided the hospital with electronic equipment.

More than 80 children with chronic diseases received groceries y toys, while the Philippine institution, electronic equipment.

Press release.- The FBM Foundation and the Kythe Foundation made a joint donation to the National Children’s Hospital of Quezon, in the Philippines, which was in the hands of eight volunteers.

Through this action, both foundations helped a total of 80 chronic patients in three different dimensions. They distributed basic products such as rice, powdered milk, quaker oatmeal, eggs and skyflakes; as well as toys such as large teddy bears, bean bag chairs, Lego boxes, educational toys, storybooks and materials of art, which will be available to patient children in the game room of the Quezon National Children’s Hospital.

In addition, the FBM Foundation and the Kythe Foundation provided the hospital with electronic equipment that will help its staff optimize the quality of care provided to patients: IV stands, electric fans, and a refrigerator to cool medications.

Why donate

In the framework of the pandemic, the FBM Foundation, together with the Kythe Foundation, provided a game room at the National Children’s Hospital. Making a difference in the lives of numerous children is why we do what we do. Giving back to the community will always be our objective”, highlighted Vítor Francisco, representative of the FBM Foundation.

The spokesperson also pointed to “the growing need for volunteer participation” as a key factor in providing “the solutions and resources to mitigate social and health problems around the world.”

The FBM Foundation intends to continue to grow its community of volunteers and to work closely with human rights organizations. According to what was communicated, achieving a social impact in the lives of people in vulnerable situations is the main objective of the foundation.

The entity was born through specific humanitarian actions coordinated by the FBM brand to help Filipino communities affected by natural disasters. The foundation also carries out concrete actions to promote traditional or professional education and promote socio-economic changes that produce positive effects in the long-term future.

For its part, the Kythe Foundation is a non-profit organization aimed at improving the quality of life of children hospitalized with cancer or other chronic diseases, which was founded in 1992 and is based in Quezon City.