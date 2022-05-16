FBM Foundation supports the construction of a campaign hospital in Ukraine

This donation from FBM Foundation will contribute to the mission “Humanitarian Medical Emergency – Ukraine” that the PCI operates in Ukraine.

The financial contribution delivered to Associação Estou Contigo!, helped the Paramédicos de Catástrofe Internacional mission “Humanitarian Medical Emergency – Ukraine”.

Press release.- FBM Foundation made a new donation to Associação Estou Contigo! and contributed directly to the construction of a new campaign hospital in Ukraine. The financial contribution of around 11.000 euros delivered to Associação Estou Contigo!, allowed to help the PCI – Paramédicos de Catástrofe Internacional mission “Humanitarian Medical Emergency – Ukraine”.

During its first months of operation, FBM Foundation focused its intervention on the Philippines and decided to make a new contribution to help the Ukrainian people struggling in the conflict. After initial conversations with Associação Estou Contigo!, FBM Foundation saw the possibility of making a positive impact and helping people by buying medical equipment that will be essential to reinforce medical assistance in the European country.

This donation will contribute to the mission “Humanitarian Medical Emergency – Ukraine” that the PCI operates in this Ukrainian region. This mission aims to create medical emergency systems that can answer the local needs by ensuring essential health care, stabilization of wounded people, and reinforcement of the human resources available to deliver medical treatment in a conflict background. The partnership established between Associação Estou Contigo! and PCI focus specifically on the acquisition of medical equipment and materials.

For Vitor Francisco, Director at FBM, this was a great synergy that fulfils the FBM Foundation’s purpose. “We created FBM Foundation to have a positive influence in societies and contribute to a more favourable environment globally. This chance to help in the construction of a new campaign hospital fits perfectly with what we intend to do as a foundation: help human beings in emergency situations by providing essential care. We are very happy to materialize this project with Associação Estou Contigo! and PCI, allowing the Ukrainian people to have new alternatives for medical treatment.”, affirmed the representative.

For Mariana Couto, President at Associação Estou Contigo!, “This synergy with FBM Foundation resulted in an important contribution to making this Humanitarian Medical Emergency mission possible. This amount allowed them to acquire expensive equipment, reducing the financial efforts to start the mission on the field. The donation is also important for us, as an NGO, since it gives us more reliability to unlock future actions that will help fund this humanitarian mission in Ukraine.”, referred Mariana Couto.

Remember that FBM Foundation was born through specific humanitarian actions coordinated by the FBM brand to help the Filipino communities affected by natural disasters. The foundation also takes concrete actions to encourage traditional or professional education and boost socioeconomic changes that produce positive effects in the long-term future. It is now extending its actions to Ukraine in a context of exception due to the active conflict in this European country.

FBM is a global gaming brand that has conquered the land-based casino market since 2001. Established in different Asian, North American and European nations, the brand conquered the leadership of the video bingo market and is now committed to reinventing the spin reels segment with innovative and attractive products.

