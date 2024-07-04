FBM brings Asian fortune to the United States with Jí Hǎo Link

The new product line is also available under the trademark Jin Qián Link in other markets.

Press release.- FBM arrives in the United States with the four slot themes of Jí Hǎo Link: Golden Lóng, Fortunate Héping, Eternal Fènghuáng and Great Weiyan.

According to the company, this product line of Asian inspiration presents a new gaming experience to American players, merging graphics and alluring sounds with payouts offered by a feature set.

“The FBM slots portfolio keeps growing in the United States. After introductions of the Easy$Link and Mythic Link game suites, the global gaming brand takes another step in its growth path in the USA by installing Jí Hǎo Link at Hialeah Park Casino in Miami,” the company says.

It further states: “What distinguishes this gaming experience is that Jí Hǎo Link delivers an entertainment experience to slot players and offers a diverse selection of features to ensure every moment is a thrilling adventure.”

The Jí Hǎo Link bonus is a notable feature in the game, activated by the pagoda symbol. This bonus offers players the chance to win mini, minor, major, or grand jackpots, and can also lead to additional prizes. If players manage to fill all 15 reel positions during the bonus rounds, the non-progressive prize amounts collected will be doubled.

Players may also get their hands on the golden coins spread by Jí Hǎo Link through the activation of the Triple Wild and Wild Multiplier game features in free spins mode. Triple Wild is available on Golden Lóng and Fortunate Héping making the Wild symbols fill all the positions of reels 2, 3 or 4 to guarantee better chances for big wins. Wild Multiplier is available on Eternal Fènghuáng and Great Weiyan multiplying earnings up to 30 times with the X2, X3 or X5 factors in the Wild symbols.

Mike Medlin, sales & operations manager at FBM, expressed his gratitude to Javier Fernandez, slots director at Hialeah Park Casino and Steve Calabro, general manager at Hialeah Park Casino for their continued loyalty and support to FBM’s operation in the market, once again proved with the Ji Hao Link debut in the United States through the Hialeah Park Casino facilities.

FBM strengthens its position in the United States adding a new option to its game portfolio. This new step shows the global gaming brand’s commitment to growing its market presence in the US with games that add value for casino operators and provide thrilling entertainment experiences to their players.