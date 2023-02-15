FBM and FBMDS’s new era in Spain gets a decisive boost at FIJMA

The FBM Group will exhibit a selection of games developed for land-based and online environments, at stand C-9.

Press release.- It’s the final sprint of the FBM Group for FIJMA – Feria Internacional del Juego. The FBM brand, in the land-based universe, and the FBMDS brand, in the online segment, are ready to make a decisive play for their new era in Spain.

At IFEMA Madrid, FIJMA’s visitors will try a renewed selection of casino games developed by the FBM Group for the land-based and online markets. The company will be at booth C-9 from February 21st and 23rd.

For Alejandro Perez Garcia, general director at FBM Spain, the presence at FIJMA ends a commercial effort of months: “We started implementing a new strategy for the Spanish market during the last quarter of 2022, and the first outputs are now visible”.

See also: 2022 unwrapped: how FBM took over the casino gaming world

“After months of an intense commercial campaign behind the scenes, FBM comes to FIJMA with a reinforced presence in the Spanish gaming rooms and a renovated portfolio of games. Our ambition by attending FIJMA is to continue this work and boost our expansion”, mentions Garcia.

What can visitors expect from FBM at FIJMA 2023

FBM will bring an exceptional pack of slots products to casino enthusiasts under the FBM Xtreme brand. Besides the Eternal Kingdom Link and the Easy$Link adventures,

FBM will present FBM Spin & Win with its four games, two jackpots and two new features. The other novelty is Jin Qián Link, a product with four games inspired by Asia. Eternal Niǎo Wang, Golden Lóng, Great Weiyan and Lucky Guī will bring a taste of the Asian culture with wonderful creatures, four progressive jackpots and a special prize.

The operators craving new video bingo experiences will also have the answers to their desires in booth C-9. FBM will showcase three games from the Progressive Series collection with its Multipots bonus and Minor, Major and Grand prizes – 30 Mania!, Rock Star Bingo and Rubingo. The offer for this segment will be completed by Bingo-Go, Maya Bingo and Golden Metropolis – three bingos which include renewed graphics and sounds, as well as a picking or spin bonus designed to provide memorable gaming experiences for the curious ones attending the event.

FBMDS: diversity and innovation

FBMDS is coming to FIJMA with a diverse portfolio of over 70 customized, disruptive and attractive online casino games. This batch includes FBMDS’ popular pack of video bingos as Viva Mexico, Bingolicious or Magic Champion or thematic slots with new features such as Aloha, Virá Festa or Roman Adventure.

A diverse set of table games ready to provide simple, fast, and rewarding gaming sessions completes FBMDS’ digital offer for this event. This group includes Banca Francesa, Blackjack, Baccarat or Sic-Bo products.

FIJMA is one of the main events of the casino industry in the European calendar. This tradeshow takes place at IFEMA Madrid and gathers all the operators, providers, decision-makers, politicians and technology experts managing the gaming industry in Spain on three intense journeys of networking. FBM Group will be at booth C-9.