2022 unwrapped: how FBM® took over the casino gaming world

Exactly one year ago, FBM®’s main resolution for 2022 was Expansion. In a world negatively impacted by the pandemic, the global gaming brand saw the results of its hard work with a fast-paced recovery in all sectors of the business, winning over the casino industry during these 12 intense months.

Press release.- Throughout 2022, impressive steps were taken by the FBM® Group in order to meet market demands, increase customer satisfaction and create a positive impact in various communities across the globe. Between major expansion advances, new partnerships, innovative games, solidarity initiatives, more employees and relevant partnership deals, it was a year of big wins for FBM®.

Regaining momentum with big wins in 2022

Surpassing the effects caused by the pandemic was no easy task for casino gaming companies. The industry slowed down over the past two years, and market expansion stagnated for some time. However, in 2022 FBM® was able to regain momentum, turning out to be one of the best years for the brand so far.

On the land-based world, the FBM Xtreme® brand confirmed the group’s planned positioning for the slots segment, with the Mythic Link® product expansion in Mexico and the introduction of Rainbow Falls™ and Viva Mexico™ as new titles of the FBM Easy$Money Link™ pack. FBM® reserved other novelties for the last quarter with the debut of FBM Spin & Win and Jin Qián Link™, two thematic slots products in G2E Las Vegas. In terms of cabinets, Galaxy II registered outstanding success among customers, because of its innovative and user-friendly software, as well as its versatile configurations.

In the video bingo category, FBM®’s Progressive Series collection grew its portfolio of games with titles such as Multi Mega™, Multi Plus™, Viva Mexico™ or Golden Ball™. Besides the diverse pack of games with a Multipots bonus, FBM® launched several restyles during the past 12 months making a huge impact on the bingo fans of the Mexican and Filipino markets. Underwater Riches™ and Bingolicious™ are two examples of games that now have new graphics and fresh bonuses ready to engage players.

2022 was also a year of great jackpots in terms of fairs and tradeshows, as FBM®️ participated in various events across Europe and abroad, such as FIJMA Madrid, Expojoc and G2E Las Vegas, showcasing its innovative offers to thousands of visitors, thus creating meaningful connections with target audiences.

FBM Foundation’s humanitarian help only grew in 2022

Building the resources to create a better world, where sustainable peace and support can become common practices among volunteers and organizations has always been a goal for FBM®️ and FBM Foundation, and in 2022 the group has helped numerous communities who are suffering and struggling with malnutrition, poverty, lack of education and with the effects of wars worldwide.

Throughout the year, several actions took place, such as the distribution of essential kits in Marikina, the 10.000$ donation and construction of a campaign hospital to support Ukraine, the goods distribution to the Quezon Elementary School in Manila, the Blood Donation Campaign in Pasig along with the Red Cross, the support to chronic patients at the National Children’s Hospital in Quezon with Kythe Foundation, the emergency response in Isabela Province with General Touch, the charity action in Payatas with Fairplay for All, the typhoon Paeng relief operation in Noveleta, and the Feeding Program initiative in Dasmariñas.

The only way is up for the FBM®️ Group

The tremendous efforts the group and its brands have made over the past months have shown remarkable results but the impetus will not stop here. Next year, the strong investment in slots will continue, with new products coming up under the FBM Xtreme®️ brand with engaging graphics and exciting features that players will love. The strategy for the next year also includes a clear drive to continue bringing innovation and engaging products to the bingo category in order to consolidate FBM®️’s global leadership in this market.

Apart from the much-aimed global expansion into new land-based casino rooms in several countries, the casino iGaming universe will also be a top priority for the group, through boosting FBMDS™️’ most recent blow-up and by providing players with a unique remote solution which will astonish bingo fans in the Philippines.