Fasttoken public sale to start on January 18

Fasttoken is going to be on the list of official cryptocurrencies on BetConstruct’s network.

The official public sale of Fasttoken, the native cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem, is more than happening.

Press release.- From January 18-20, everyone will get the chance to purchase FTNs at a fixed price of €0.35 during the Fasttoken public sale. This is a great opportunity to purchase FTNs early on and get them at an estimated price.

Before even being available to the public, FTN has already had some impressive updates. First and foremost, Fasttoken is going to be on the list of official cryptocurrencies on BetConstruct’s network. Moreover, 70+ industry-shaping iGaming developers have already included FTN as one of the accepted cryptocurrencies on their platforms.

Fastex plans to partner with even more providers in the future, so each player can use their FTNs on their preferred platform.

So, make sure to use the greatest opportunity to be one of the firsts to jump on the train and get your FTNs at a very beneficial rate.

