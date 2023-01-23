Fasttoken is now available in Fastex Exchange

The public sale of FTN, the native cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem, has come to an end with great success, and soon it’s going to be officially available in Fastex Exchange.

Press release.- Today at 7:00 AM (UTC +00:00) FTN is going to be available on Fastex Exchange.

Fastex Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and make easy deposits and withdrawals.

For its convenient solutions and user-friendly interface, Fastex Exchange has won the hearts of many crypto users – making the crypto reality even more fun and easy to experience!

Fasttoken is going to be on the list of official cryptocurrencies on BetConstruct’s network. Moreover, 70+ industry-shaping iGaming developers have already included FTN as one of the accepted cryptocurrencies on their platforms.

Fastex plans to partner with even more providers in the future, so each player can use their FTNs on their preferred platform.

