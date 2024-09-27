Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in the world, and every year, it attracts millions of punters. But as you’ll quickly find out if you have never bet on horse racing before, wagering can be much more difficult than it seems. Besides having an element of luck, knowing a bit about different horse breeds beforehand is a good idea.

You might also not know much about horse racing records, which can help you determine whether more specific bets – such as how quickly you can expect one to win the race. Regardless of which category you fall into, we’ll help you to ensure that you pick the best possible bets the next time you visit a racecourse.

Keep reading to learn about the fastest racing horses of all time. If you want to try an outsider bet, we’ll also help you by showing the fastest horse breeds on the planet. Let’s jump into things.

These Are the Top 10 Fastest Horses in the World

Knowing the exact speeds for every horse in history is difficult because we haven’t always been able to record these. Moreover, horses will perform differently across varying distances. Having said that, we do have statistics for some of the top performers. Here’s a list of the fastest racing horses; some are based on speed, whereas we’ll focus on races won for others.

Winning Brew

Winning Brew currently holds the record for being the fastest horse ever ever over two furlongs. In May 2008, the Bay Filly hit a maximum speed of 43.97 miles per hour (70.76 kilometers per hour). At the time, the horse was two years old.

The record-breaking race took place in the US. Winning Brew was owned by Ronald Francoeur and trained by Francis Vitale. The horse continued racing until 2009.

Secretariat

Also known as Big Red, Secretariat is one of the greatest racing horses ever. The horse landed a world record for 1.5 miles in 1973 at the Belmont Stakes. During this event, Secretariat hit a top speed of 37.82 miles per hour – just over 60 kilometers per hour.

During that race, the horse covered 1.5 miles in just two minutes and 24 seconds. In the end, it won by a huge 31 lengths. Over the horse’s career, Secretariat won 16 of the 21 races in which it competed.

Spectacular Bid

Spectacular Bid is another horse that set records during its racing career, with the pinnacle coming in 1980. The horse ran one and a quarter miles in just 1 minute and 57.8 seconds, setting a new record. Over its total career, Spectacular Bird generated over $2 million in winnings.

Spectacular Bird won 26 of its 30 races, making it one of the best racing horses to grace the sport. Unsurprisingly, it was named one of the top 100 US thoroughbred champions of the 20th century.

Dr. Fager

Dr. Fager is another of the fastest racing horses that is widely regarded in the community; it held four US titles simultaneously in 1968. One of the difficulties that this horse encountered was, as Ed Bowen said, having “brilliant speed but not equal brilliance in knowing how to use it”. Nonetheless, the horse won 18 of the 22 races in which it competed.

The horse retired in 1968. Sadly, Dr. Fager died at the age of just 12 in 1977.

Man o’ War

Man o’ War lived up to its name perfectly, enjoying an undefeated career in which it won all 21 races. The horse was bred by Louis Feustel and bred by August Belmont Junior. Some of Man o’ War’s wins include the 1920 Lawrence Realization Stakes, the Grand Hotel Union Stakes in 1919, and the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup in 1920.

After the latter of those races, Man o’ War retired. It was named the Leading Sire of America in 1926, American Horse of the Year in 1920, and American Champion Three-Year-Old Horse the same year. Man o’ War is unsurprisingly in the US Racing Hall of Fame.

Stone of Folca

Stone of Folca is another record-breaker in the horse racing world. In 2012, it set a global record for five furlongs – completing these in 53.69 seconds. At the time of writing in September 2024, no horse has yet managed to set a better record than this.

The record was set at the Epsom Dash that year. Stone of Folca unsurprisingly won that particular race, and it did the same in Folkestone in 2011. The race that it won in 2012 was a huge surprise; Stone of Folca was 50/1 beforehand to cross the finish line first.

Seattle Slew

While Stone of Folca didn’t enjoy as spectacular of a long-term career as some of the other horses on this list, we certainly couldn’t say the same for Seattle Slew. This horse won 14 of its career races and was a runner-up twice, earning more than $1 million in winnings throughout its time.

The horse was trained by William H. Turner Jr. and Douglas R. Peterson. Throughout its career, Seattle Slew won three triple crown races (all in 1977): The Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes. It also won numerous races in 1978, including the Woodward Stakes and the Marlboro Cup.

Black Caviar

Black Caviar didn’t lose any of the 25 races in which it competed, making it one of the most highly esteemed racing horses ever. It was so well-respected, in fact, that you’ll find a statue of Black Caviar Nagambie – the Australian town in which it was foaled.

The horse was named Australian Horse of the Year three times in a row between 2011 and 2013, and in those same years, it was also the Australian Champion Sprinter. In 2013, Black Caviar was 1st in the World Thoroughbred Rankings. Another huge accolade was winning the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2012.

American Pharoah

American Pharaoah won three Triple Crown Stakes in 2015: The Belmont Stakes, the Kentucky Derby, and the Preakness Stakes. The horse was also at the center of the 2015 NTRA “Moment of the Year”. In the course of its racing career, it won nine races and finished second once – earning over $8 million in overall winnings.

Other awards that American Pharoah won include include the IFHA World’s Best Rachorse in 2015 and American Horse of the Year in the same year.

Phrar Lap

Phrar Lap’s tragically short life was filled with success in the racing sense. The New Zealand-born Gelding won 37 of the 51 races in which it competed, and Phrar Lap was listed at number 22 in Blood Horse Magazine’s Top 100 US Racehorses of the 20th Century.

Phrar Lap is listed on both the Australian and New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame. It’s hugely iconic across the Anglosphere, featuring on Australian citizenship tests and even receiving its own statue in New Zealand.

What Is the Fastest Horse in the World? A List by Breed

Besides knowing about the fastest racing horses, you may also find it useful to learn about the quickest horse breeds. It’s also easier to determine their top speeds and the like; with that being said, here’s a list of the fastest horse breeds in the world.

Thoroughbred Horses

Unsurprisingly, thoroughbred horses are widely considered to be among the world’s fastest horse breeds. These horses are bred specifically for racing, so that would make complete sense. Winning Brew recorded the highest-ever speed performed by a thoroughbred horse, so until that gets beaten, the current maximum speed for this breed is 43.97 miles per hour.

While thoroughbred horses tend not to race for significant periods, they normally live for a long time. On average, a healthy thoroughbred horse can expect to live between 25 and 35 years.

Akhal Teke

The Akhal Teke is an interesting horse breed from Turkmenistan, and it can hit a maximum speed of roughly 35 miles per hour. While not as quick as thoroughbred horses’ top speeds, it is still very respectable.

While thoroughbred horses are quite common, the Akhal Teke is much rarer as a breed.

Quarter Horses

Quarter horses are another of the world’s fastest horse types, and it’s typically much better over shorter distances than longer ones. A quarter horse can hit a maximum speed of 44 miles per hour; it’s one of the most common breeds in the world.

The quarter horse is the official state horse of Texas and Oklahoma. Due to its excellent short bursts of speed, it’s used primarily in short-distance running.

Arabian Horse

Arabian horses normally run at an average speed of around 34 miles per hour, though they have been known to reach roughly 40 miles per hour. They’re much better for endurance than short-distance running, and as the name suggests, they originate from the Middle East. Now, however, you’ll find Arabian horses throughout the world.

Arabian horses are used in several equestrian events beyond racing, including dressage.

Mustang

You’ve almost certainly heard of mustangs before, even if only for the Ford Mustang car. These horses often run at speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, and they’re often used in endurance riding. However, you’ll also find them used in dressage and other equestrian forms. Mustangs primarily live in North America.

American Paint Horse

American paint horses are one of the most beautiful breeds, and they back up those good looks with serious performance. You’ll often find this horse used in show jumping, reining, and various other sports. American paint horses use genetics from quarter and thoroughbred horses.

Andalusian Horse

The Andalusian horse can run up to 45 miles per hour, making it another one of the world’s fastest horses. It originates from the Iberian peninsula, which is also where it derives its name from. Andalusian horses are excellent at show jumping, and you will find them used in dressage, too. These horses can expect to live for around 25 years.

Morgan Horse

The Morgan horse is another popular horse in the US, and at its fastest, it can run at up to 20 miles per hour. This doesn’t seem like much, but that’s only because it’s among some very impressive breeds on this list. Morgan horses are often crossbred with Arabian horses and saddlebreds, meaning that you won’t find a huge number of them around these days.

Morgan horses are used for carriage driving and combined driving, in addition to pleasure riding and the endurance version. The Morgan horse is the official state animal of Vermont.

American Saddlebred

The American saddlebred originates from the US and is now a common fixture across the globe. Saddlebreds can run at a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour, and they’re often used in eventing. You can also find American saddlebreds trail riding, show jumping, and endurance riding, alongside other sports.

Saddlebreds have also been featured throughout popular culture, including in various movies. These horses usually live an average of 30-35 years.

Friesian Horse

The Friesian horse originates from the Netherlands, and it’s certainly one of the most domineering breeds. They can run at up to 30 miles per hour, and while it was originally bred for agricultural purposes, you’ll now find these horses being used in several recreational activities.

Friesian horses are particularly common in the Netherlands, where they make up around 7% of the country’s horse population. You’ll also find a Friesian horse statue in Leeuwarden, which is the largest city in the Friesland province.

Everything You Need to Know About the Fastest Horses in the World

So, there you have it – here’s our complete list of the fastest horse breeds and the most impressive racing horses of all time. You’ll find several breeds that have their own unique strengths and weaknesses, and unsurprisingly, thoroughbred horses are close to the top of the list for top speed. However, you shouldn’t discount Arabian horses, quarter horses, or any of the others we’ve included on our list.

While the Guinness world record has been set for the fastest horse in the world, it’s very possible that this could be beaten in the future. When going to the racecourse next, it’s worth looking at several factors – such as the horse’s breeding background and how it has performed in previous races. Now that you’ve read this guide, you should have a better understanding of what the world’s fastest horses are – in addition to their top speeds. Moreover, you should know which ones have had the greatest impact on the racing world.

