American football is one of the world’s most popular sports, and it’s especially huge – as you might imagine – in the US. Millions of people tune into each game day, and the Super Bowl is one of the sporting calendar’s most eagerly anticipated events.

But if you’re new to American football, you’ll likely have a lot of questions. Understanding how the sport works is often quite challenging, and you should expect at least some kind of a learning curve in your first few seasons of following along. Picking a team, you like is also a good idea to motivate yourself to keep up to speed with what’s happening.

Don’t worry, though, because we’re going to help you learn more about American football today. Even if your question is something like “How long does an NFL game last?”, we’ll aim to get you up to a better base level of knowledge. That way, you’ll find it easier to learn some of the sport’s more complicated aspects.

Keep reading to find out how long the NFL season lasts, the amount of money NFL players typically make, and much more.

How Long Does an NFL Game Last?

Generally speaking, an NFL game will last for over three hours if we include everything that happens beyond the match itself. However, the amount of time in which the play actually takes place is not that long.

The actual game of American football lasts for 60 minutes, with four quarters of 15 minutes. If you attend an NFL game in real life, however, there are lots of other things that happen. For example, it’s not as fast-paced as soccer; breaks in play happen very often.

After two quarters, the competing teams will have a 12-minute halftime break. If the two teams are level at the end of the 60-minute playing period, they’ll play 10 minutes of overtime to determine a winner.

It’s also worth noting that when there are stops in play, the clock will pause. This is often why games usually take much longer than an hour to complete.

How Much Do NFL Players Make?

The top professional athletes in the NFL earn significant money, which is largely due to how popular the sport is – and how much revenue it makes each year. This is also the case in the NBA and MLS.

According to AS, NFL players have a median annual income of around $860,000. This is perhaps less than you expected, though it’s still over 10 times higher than the median income in the US.

As the AS article points out, average salaries aren’t always the best metric to look at for determining how much NFL players make. Statistics are skewed by those who earn extortionate salaries and those at the lower end of the scale.

If you’re a first-year rookie in the NFL, you can expect to earn around $435,000 per year at the lowest end of the scale. It’s important to remember, however, that players in different positions will often earn more than others. Similarly, the NFL’s top stars will make much more than that median figure. It’s important to remember multiple things when looking at NFL player salaries. Those who become professionals have to put in huge amounts of sacrifice, and they are effectively working their jobs round-the-clock. On top of that, they have to deal with significant pressures – such as constantly being in the public spotlight.

How Long Does the NFL Season Last?

The NFL season usually starts in September, and it culminates with the Super Bowl in February. During that period, teams will play 17 games in the regular NFL season. After that, a 14-team playoff series will take place; each game is a knockout match, with the two finalists competing in the aforementioned Super Bowl.

Not all of the games take place in the US. Teams play abroad at least once every eight years, and four games in the total regular season schedule are set to take place elsewhere in 2023. These will be divided across London, UK, and Frankfurt, Germany.

Games in the NFL usually take place on a Sunday. Teams will play a selection of fixtures at home, and for others, they’ll need to travel elsewhere. It’s quite common for fans to support their local NFL teams in the US, and playing away from home has various challenges alongside just the logistics of traveling.

How Many Teams Are in the NFL?

There are a total of 32 teams in the NFL, and the team is split into Western and Eastern conferences. The reason behind this is simple: The US is huge, so it makes total sense to reduce travel times where possible and ensure that teams are divided based on geography. This structure also features in the MLS.

The NFL has expanded over the years, with many cities having their own teams in the US. Some, such as New York City, even have two – and other sides have moved their franchises to other parts of the country. For example, the Oakland Raiders moved out of California and to Las Vegas in January 2020.

Which NFL Teams Are the Most Successful?

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have won the most Super Bowl titles, with six each. The Patriots, however, have appeared in 11 finals – losing five of these. Meanwhile, the Steelers have only lost two of the eight Super Bowls they’ve competed in.

Joint second are the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, both of whom have won five Super Bowl titles. The 49ers have featured in one less final than the Cowboys.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers have both won four Super Bowls each. After that, a number of teams are tied on three Super Bowl titles:

The Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl, which followed their 2019 triumph. Before that, their only previous Super Bowl success had come in 1970.

Who Are the Best NFL Players?

Determining who is the best NFL player is a topic hotly debated among American football fans, and of course, it’ll depend on which position(s) you’re talking about. If we were to speak about the current iteration of the NFL, who we speak about would also be different from former NFL players who’ve since retired.

Patrick Mahomes is widely considered to be one of the best players in the NFL right now, if not the undisputed best. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback used to play baseball as a youngster, but the move to focus on American football has paid off handsomely.

Another Kansas City Chiefs man widely recognized as one of the best NFL players is Travis Kelce. The tight end is a significant asset to the Chiefs, and he was instrumental in their 2023 Super Bowl victory. Like Mahomes, he has been part of the Chiefs in both their 2019 and 2023 wins.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also one of the best players in the NFL, as is Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who plays for the Minnesota Vikings, will also likely become one of your favorite players when watching the NFL.

If we were to talk about some of the NFL’s greatest players of all time, Tom Brady is definitely in the discussion. Peyton Manning, who won two Super Bowl titles, is also one of the top players to have ever stepped onto an NFL field. Jerry Rice is also widely recognized as one of the best-ever NFL players, with many even naming him top of their lists.

What Is the USFL?

In addition to the NFL, you might also want to familiarize yourself with the USFL when learning about American football. The USFL is a minor league for American football in the US, but it’s still professional – though players don’t receive as much money as they would if they played in the NFL.

How Many Teams Are in the USFL?

The USFL has eight teams and started in 2021. The Birmingham Stallions, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won the first title for the 2022 season. The eight teams that play in the USFL are largely in the eastern part of the US.

USFL vs. NFL

The main difference between the USFL and the NFL is the number of teams that take part. The USFL has eight teams that are split into Northern and Southern divisions, compared to the Eastern and Western conferences in the NFL.

The USFL previously existed from 1983 to 1985, and the 2022 version is a new-and-improved edition of the league. Games in the USFL also take place at different times, and there are 10 games in the regular season – compared to 17 in the NFL.

USFL vs. XFL

Another league in the US that you may wish to keep your eyes on is the XFL. Like the USFL, it’s professional – even though it doesn’t have the same level of prestige that you’ll find with the NFL.

The XFL has eight teams, like the USFL, and the season takes place once the NFL campaign has concluded. The XFL also has a Northern and Southern Division, though its teams are more spread out across the country than the USFL. For example, you have sides from both Seattle and Las Vegas participating in the league.

Is It Legal to Bet on the NFL?

Considering that the NFL is one of the most-watched sporting leagues in the world, you might want to bet on it if you’re a fan. With that in mind, is it legal to bet on games and other outcomes in the NFL?

You can bet on the NFL, and many major sportsbooks – such as DraftKings – have partnered with teams to create matchday experiences and much more. In parts of the world where it’s permitted, you can bet from a mobile app or in person at a betting shop.

In the US, the rules around betting on the NFL differ depending on where you live. Following the repeal of PASPA in 2018, over 30 states in the US have legalized – or have plans to legalize – sports betting.

Some of the US states where sports betting is legal include:

Nevada

New Jersey

Delaware

New York

Virginia

Colorado

Kansas

Pennsylvania

When betting on the NFL, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old in most cases. Outside of the US, however, age limits are often 18 – especially in Europe. If you’re an NFL player, however, you are not allowed to bet in most cases.

Is It Legal to Bet on the USFL?

You can also bet on the USFL as long as the state or jurisdiction you’re in permits sports betting. Many sportsbooks offer betting on USFL games, and it’s often possible to wager from your mobile device as well.

If you feel like you’ve got a better knowledge of the USFL, and you prefer watching that particular league, then you may find that betting on the USFL is a better choice than doing so with the NFL.

Where to Bet on the NFL and USFL

Now that you know that you’re allowed to bet on the NFL and USFL, let’s look at where you’re allowed to do so. If you’re based in the US, you’ll find opportunities to bet on these leagues at a selection of sportsbooks. FanDuel and DraftKings are two of the biggest operators in the country.

Other major sportsbooks, such as BetMGM and BetRivers, are also popular choices with players. On top of that, you may want to consider trying WynnBET and PointsBet.

Note that to bet with sportsbooks in the US, you’ll need to first verify your identity. In some states, you may have a requirement to visit a casino in person to complete your sign-up.

The NFL, in a Nutshell

The NFL is one of the most-loved and watched leagues in the US, and many cities throughout the country have a team that their fans fiercely support each weekend. Attending a game live is like nothing else, and many countries have broadcasting options for those who want to watch the NFL outside of the US.

You’ll find plenty of other American football leagues in the US as well, though. For example, you can watch both the USFL and XFL – both of which have fewer teams than the NFL and don’t draw crowds that are so big.

When first getting into American football, you might struggle to keep up with what’s going on for the first season or two. However, if you’re willing to stick with things, you may find that you’ve got a new favorite pastime.