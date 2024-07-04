Fast Track wins big at MiGEA 2024

igaming CRM platform has won Best B2B Solution Provider for Casino Operators, Best Innovative Product Company of the Year, Best Player Engagement Partner of the Year and Best Gaming CEO of the Year – Simon Lidzén during the awards ceremony.

Press release.- Fast Track has been named a major winner at the Malta iGaming Awards 2024 (MiGEA). The event, held at the Hilton Malta, brought together industry leaders, innovators and influencers to celebrate outstanding contributions and achievements within the sector.

Fast Track took home four prestigious awards: Best B2B Solution Provider for Casino Operators, Best Innovative Product Company of the Year, Best Player Engagement Partner of the Year, and Best Gaming CEO of the Year, presented to Simon Lidzén. “Recognition that further highlights Fast Track’s commitment to digitalising the iGaming industry with cutting-edge technology and exceptional leadership”, the firm said.

Simon Lidzén stated: “We’re immensely proud of this achievement, which truly reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. Their unwavering commitment to setting new standards and solving complex industry challenges has been the driving force behind our innovations. We’re excited to continue delivering a platform that drives success and leads the way in our industry. This milestone coincides with our highest ever NPS rating of +85, underscoring our commitment to deliver a world-class experience to our partners.”

According to Fast Track, the company recognised as the Best B2B Solution Provider for Casino Operators stood out by tackling scalability challenges and seamlessly integrating with third-party providers, leveraging real-time data and AI to deliver personalised player experiences efficiently. It also stated that winning the Best Player Engagement Partner award underscores Fast Track’s cutting-edge Singularity Model, which enables real-time player profiling to deliver truly personalised content at the right time and through the right channels, setting new industry standards for CRM personalisation.

Fast Track’s proprietary AI technology, in addition to its deep integration with OpenAI, which won Best Innovative Product of the Year, further streamlines operations and increases operator efficiency and player engagement.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO, was named CEO of the Year for his visionary leadership, effective communication and ability to build high-performing teams that have solidified Fast Track’s position as a leader in the iGaming industry.