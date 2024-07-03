Luis Sangiovanni, Fast Track: “PGS 2024’s attendees were impressed by the practical applications of our AI and real-time data solutions”

Fast Track’s CMO spoke with Focus Gaming News about its successful attendance at the Peru Gaming Show 2024, highlighting the importance of the Peruvian market for its business strategy.

Exclusive interview.- A couple of weeks have passed since the 2024 edition of Peru Gaming Show, one of the most important events for the gaming industry in Latin America.

More than 80,000 visitors attended, including Fast Track‘s team. To find out more about their time at the event, Focus Gaming News spoke with Luis Sangiovanni, Fast Track’s chief marketing officer, who said the response of attendees to Fast Track’s new offerings has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

What innovative solutions did Fast Track showcase at the Peru Gaming Show 2024, and how do they benefit iGaming operators?

At the Peru Gaming Show 2024, we focused our efforts on showcasing the CRM’s Singularity Model, AI-driven for personalised, real-time player experiences. We also demonstrated our Data Studio for the actionable insights and comprehensive player profiles operators have been looking for. Bringing it all together with the enhanced automation capabilities of Fast Track’s CRM Lifecycles to streamline processes and increase efficiency.

How did attendees at the Peru Gaming Show 2024 respond to Fast Track’s new offerings?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Attendees were impressed by the practical applications of our AI and real-time data solutions, particularly the Singularity Model’s ability to create personalised gaming experiences at scale. Many expressed strong interest in adopting these innovative tools.

Why is the Peruvian market important for Fast Track’s business strategy?

The Peruvian market is strategically important for Fast Track due to its rapid growth in the Latin American igaming sector. The recent regulatory advancements have made Peru a key market, and we are committed to supporting operators in navigating this new landscape and enhancing their competitive edge.

What impact have recent regulatory changes in Peru had on the online gaming sector, and what challenges and opportunities have emerged for Fast Track?

The new regulations in Peru will transform the online gaming sector locally by providing a clearer operational environment and stringent compliance requirements. However, challenges will include adapting to new legal standards and investing in compliance infrastructure. This opens up opportunities for Fast Track to help operators meet these standards using our advanced CRM and automation tools.

What is Fast Track’s perspective on the growth of the igaming industry across Latin America?

The igaming industry in Latin America is set for significant growth, driven by increasing accessibility, a youthful population, and progressive regulations. Countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Peru lead with comprehensive frameworks attracting investment and innovation. Fast Track is excited to contribute to this growth, helping operators scale efficiently and deliver personalised experiences.