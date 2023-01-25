Fast Track unleashes the power of AI-language technology for automated campaign generation

This is the industry's first integration of an autoregressive language AI model.

Press release.- Fast Track, a leading provider of SaaS technology to the iGaming industry, has announced the industry’s first integration of an autoregressive language AI model, enabling operators to create human-like campaigns and content based on user instructions, revolutionising the way CRM is done in the iGaming industry.

Simon Lidzen, CEO and Co-founder of Fast Track, said: “We’ve been waiting for this technology; our platform was designed and built to be self-learning, but the AI technology simply wasn’t there; now, with the latest autoregressive language AI, we can confidently offer our partners a system that will help them reduce costs and make it easier to deliver 1:1 experiences to their customers.

“We expect to see unprecedented levels of productivity and efficiency for our partners, allowing them to focus on innovation and growth.”

The integration of the autoregressive language model into the Fast Track CRM platform is a major step forward in the company’s mission to digitise the iGaming industry, enabling operators to generate multi-channel campaigns, subject lines, A/B testing and language localisation with live in-context preview in seconds.

The company will demonstrate this new technology at ICE London, the leading iGaming event, from 7-9 February 2022, with the first version expected to be rolled out to existing partners shortly after the event.

Patrik Potocki, CTO of Fast Track, added: “This technology enables our partners to work smarter, not harder; accelerating their journey to delivering 1:1 experiences is truly a game changer for the industry, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this innovation.

“We look forward to seeing our partners leverage this technology to drive growth and innovation in their businesses.”