Fast Track integrates Greco, the industry-leading gameplay risk engine

Fast Track's more than one hundred operator clients can benefit from Greco.

Revolutionising the iGaming Industry, Fast Track integrates Greco’s advanced gameplay risk engine to improve player segmentation and bring efficiency.

Press release.- Fast Track, the leading provider of CRM solutions to the iGaming industry, is pleased to announce the integration of its platform with Greco, the industry’s leading gameplay risk management platform.

This ground-breaking integration enables Fast Track partners to leverage the power of Greco to facilitate behavioural risk-based segmentation, automating player communications that can deter players at the first sign of dubious behaviour, making it feasible to adopt a preventative approach, which significantly improves operational marketing efficiencies.

With one-click integration, Fast Track’s more than one hundred operator clients can benefit from Greco without diverting valuable development or integration resources.

Fast Track’s real-time data platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools to help iGaming operators innovate and grow, offering the possibility to create automated 1:1 experiences at scale.

Adding Greco’s Gameplay risk engine further enhances the platform’s capabilities by providing deep insights into a player’s associated risk and value, enabling operators to make more informed decisions about their bonus offerings.

Ozric, CEO and co-founder of Greco, said: “This integration marks an important milestone in our long-term strategic partnership with Fast Track.

“We believe that operators make sub-optimal decisions all the time! This is due to poor financial and behavioural analytics. Greco’s goal is to determine the behavioural risk and theoretical value of every player, under every circumstance.

“These metrics have the power to reshape everything; player segmentation, bonus abuse management, player rewards, affiliate payout calculations and player lifetime value modelling. This integration provides our joint partners with a seamless process for acting on our insights.”

“We have been following the development of the platform very closely and are extremely pleased to be able to offer Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine to our partners,” said Simon, CEO and co-founder of Fast Track. “Our partners can now put gameplay analysis and player risk management on auto-pilot”.

Both Fast Track and Greco will be exhibiting at ICE London, which takes place from 7th to 9th February 2023 at ExCel London. Visitors can learn more about how these solutions can accelerate business growth by visiting stands N2-210 and N3-332 respectively to find out more about these solutions.