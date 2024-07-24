Fast Track secures landmark deal with Suprema Group

The company stated this new partnership sets a new standard in the Brazilian igaming market.

Press release.- Fast Track has announced a new partnership with Suprema Group, one of Brazil’s largest and most influential operators. “This deal solidifies Fast Track’s position as the dominant force in the Brazilian igaming market,” said the company.

Suprema Group, renowned for its extensive portfolio of brands, will leverage Fast Track’s cutting-edge CRM platform to enhance its operational efficiency and player engagement.

Suprema collaborates with BetConstruct, empowering multiple brands in Brazil with premier online casino and sports betting experiences. As the holder of licences and a key stakeholder in all these brands, Suprema’s decision to partner with Fast Track is a testament to the platform’s unrivalled capabilities and industry-leading solutions.

By integrating Fast Track’s powerful CRM platform, Suprema intends to revolutionise its player engagement strategies, guaranteeing personalised, real-time experiences for the many monthly active users across all its brands.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track said: “We are ecstatic to join forces with Suprema Group. Suprema shares a commitment to innovation and excellence in the igaming industry. We are honoured to support their vision and look forward to a successful collaboration that will benefit their extensive portfolio of brands.”

Suprema Group’s COO, Rodrigo Teixeira, recognised the unparalleled value that Fast Track brings to its operations. With our comprehensive suite of automation, real-time data integration, and AI-driven personalization, Suprema will be well-equipped to handle the complexities of its multi-brand environment.

This collaboration will address key operational challenges, such as price scalability for smaller brands and streamline CRM strategies, ultimately driving growth and efficiency.

Fast Track said its platform will support Suprema’s ambitious goals, including the onboarding of all brands and the seamless integration of casino and sports verticals.