Fast Track partners with 4Play transforming player engagement in Brazil

Press release.- Fast Track is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with 4Play, a dynamic and innovative gaming operator renowned for its exceptional player experiences in both casino and sports betting.

Launched in 2023, 4Play has rapidly gained recognition in the industry, primarily targeting the burgeoning Brazilian market. With a commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment, 4Play offers its players a seamless experience in Portuguese, featuring popular gaming verticals such as casino and sports betting.

4Play’s decision to integrate Fast Track CRM comes as part of its strategic initiative to bolster player retention and streamline operations through advanced automation. Fast Track’s robust platform will enable 4Play to automate complex player journeys, ensuring each interaction is personalized and timely.

“We are excited to partner with Fast Track to elevate our player engagement strategies,” said Mateus Ihering, chief operating officer of 4Play. “Their innovative approach to CRM and their commitment to creating individualized player experiences align perfectly with our vision for 4Play. We look forward to leveraging their platform to enhance our player retention and operational efficiency.”

Fast Track’s CRM platform, recognised for its real-time data capabilities and comprehensive automation suite, will support 4Play in achieving its business goals. By automating player communications and optimizing the registration journey, 4Play aims to significantly increase its number of depositors while maintaining a high level of engagement among its 148,000 monthly active users.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track commented, “We are delighted to welcome 4Play into the Fast Track family. Their innovative spirit and dedication to providing top-tier player experiences make them an ideal partner. Together, we will set new standards in player engagement and retention, ensuring that 4Play continues to thrive in the competitive igaming landscape.”