FanDuel names Tricia Alcamo as chief people officer

Tricia Alcamo will lead FanDuel’s human resources department.

US.- FanDuel has appointed Tricia Alcamo as its chief people officer. Alcamo will be responsible for the acceleration of FanDuel’s people strategy reflecting the company’s growth trajectory.

In her role, Alcamo will lead all aspects of the company’s human resources organisation including culture development, talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), organisational effectiveness, employment branding, learning and development, compensation and employee benefits in service for its sportsbook, casino, racing, daily fantasy, retail and corporate functions.

In her previous role, Alcamo served as Fan Duel’s vice president of human resources at Spectrum. Before joining the group, she also held a number of human resources roles at American Express and worked as a consultant for Deloitte.

During her career, Alcamo has been praised for her innovative and progressive approaches to changing work environments. In 2020, Multichannel News recognised her with their prestigious “Wonder Woman” award, and CableFax Magazine named her as one of the “Most Powerful Women in Cable” in 2018.

Alcamo was honored in 2015 by Working Mother Magazine as “Working Mother of the Year.” She has a Bachelor of Arts in English and American Studies from Princeton University.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Tricia to my leadership team as our new chief people officer,” Fanduel president and chief executive officer Amy Howe said. “Tricia has had a distinguished career building and running award winning human resources teams at media companies like our own and at globally trusted brands.

“Her arrival reflects our investment in our people and our commitment to a culture that recognizes and attracts the most talented team while providing them the most empathetic and inclusive environment to succeed.”

Alcamo said she felt like her role could play a key role in ensuring long-term growth for the business.

“As FanDuel continues to experience rapid growth in this exciting space, the people team plays a critical role in ensuring that the organization has the culture and capabilities that will enable sustained success well into the future,” she said.

“I’m honored to be working alongside Amy and the entire leadership group to drive innovative and strategic people practices that lead to winning business outcomes and an outstanding employee experience.”

