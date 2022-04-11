NHL partners with FanDuel and BetMGM for North American market

The deals come after both firms have been granted licence to operate in Ontario.

The companies will become the National Hockey League’s first sports betting partners in North America.

Canada.- The National Hockey League (NHL) has agreed partnerships with FanDuel and BetMGM for the North American market. Through a multi-year deal, the companies will become the NHL’s first sports betting partners as they expand into Canada. The deals come after both firms gained licences to operate on the Ontario igaming market, which launched on April 4.

FanDuel and BetMGM will have access to official NHL branding for marketing in legal jurisdictions in the US and Canada.

NHL chief business officer and senior executive vice president, Keith Wachtel, said: “Canada’s new sports betting landscape presents a tremendous opportunity to further fan engagement and continue our progressive approach with the sports gaming industry.

“FanDuel was one of our first sports betting partners in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with a leader in the sportsbook and mobile betting marketplace as we begin our transformative entry into this space in Canada and engage our avid Canadian fan base.”

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe added: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the NHL to include all of North America as our business grows into Canada with the launch of the Ontario market. This partnership has allowed the NHL and FanDuel to collaborate and become true innovators in sports betting with initiatives like the NHL Network’s first-ever Odds Ticker and custom NHL sports betting content for social media.”

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive of BetMGM, commented: “Our existing partnership with the NHL accelerated our ability to reach hockey fans and has allowed us to deliver an enhanced hockey wagering product. Expanding our partnership with the NHL throughout North America, aligned with our recent launch in Ontario, puts us in a great position for long-term success in Canada.

“We’re excited to further our relationship with the NHL including incorporating some of its all-time greats from Wayne Gretzky to Connor McDavid into our brand marketing.”

FanDuel partners with Canadian sports media company TSN

Earlier in April, FanDuel Group signed a multi-year agreement to become Canadian sports media company TSN‘s official sportsbook partner. FanDuel promotes its mobile sportsbook and casino operations across TSN content in Ontario.

FanDuel Sportsbook provides TSN with sports odds. The operator will have integrations across the media platforms, including in-game broadcasts, digital marketing, mobile apps, and co-branding opportunities.

TSN will also highlight FanDuel’s online gaming formats, its casino platform, and its free-to-play games. Pending regulation, the deal may expand into other Canadian provinces.

